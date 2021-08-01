WRISC is Recruiting

Positions Vacant

WRISC currently has the following positions available:

Case Manager – Aboriginal Family Violence Team

Traineeship – this position is specifically offered to an Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Island woman

Intake Worker – (0.6) 10 month contract

Relief Workers

Intake Worker (0.6) 10 month Contract

WRISC currently has Relief Worker positions available:

Relief Worker – Duty and Case Management in the Women’s and Children’s Family Violence Support Program

WRISC is currently seeking the services of a Relief Worker – Duty and Case Management in the Women’s and Children’s Family Violence Support Program. The hours are casual (as negotiated).

The Women’s and Children’s Family Violence Case Management Program aims to assist women and children who are victims of family violence to receive the most appropriate and timely service. Case management services involve a variety of options including allocation to case management, intensive case management, safety planning, Multi Agency Risk Assessment and Management framework (MARAM), short term support and outreach services.

Applications should be sent to: margaretc@wrisc.org.au

Please telephone Margaret on (03) 5333 3666 for further information.