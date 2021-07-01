WRISC Family Violence Support.

WRISC provides support for all women and children affected by family violence.

WRISC is a not-for-profit organisation that provides free and confidential services for women and children only, irrespective of disability, ethnicity, indigenous or tribal status, race, religion, or gender identity.

Our Community

WRISC understands that family violence occurs across all communities and in range of circumstances. To ensure WRISC’S response is inclusive, relevant and respectful we are working with a variety of services and supports across the region to ensure the voices of all are heard.

WRISC is currently connecting with the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Services and representatives of the LGBTIQ+ community to better understand and respond effectively. WRISC is actively recruiting women from a variety of cultural and community backgrounds, and also welcomes students from diverse communities.

WRISC is proud to be Rainbow Tick Accredited.

WRISC also provides outreach services to rural areas in the Central Highlands region, as we understand that rural communities face unique challenges.